Eula Mae Toby Coggins, age 75 of Newport, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Turkey Creek Medical Center.
She was a longtime member of Valley View Baptist Church in Hartford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burnett & Stella Cutshaw; husband, Oscar Coggins; daughter, Tammy Mae Toby Hall; and brother, James Burnett Ellison.
She is survived by her children, Ann, Michelle, & R.B. Toby; grandchildren, Tiffany, David, Ashley, Amber, Abe, Lewis, Danny Ray, James, David Scott, & Justin; 26 great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur; son-in-law, Danny Lee Hall; and several nieces, nephews, & friends.
Visitation was held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.
A funeral service followed at 7 p.m. where Pastor Jimmy Morrow officiated.
Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Clark Cemetery in Hartford.
Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Eula Toby Coggins.