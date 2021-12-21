Annette Harned Berney, age 70, passed away Friday, December 17th, 2021 at her home in Parrottsville, Tennessee.
She was the daughter of Ed Harned and Anna Frances McCallister (Smith). She is preceded in death by her parents, father-n-law Fisher McAllister, brother Jimbo Harned and sister Barbara Cates of Little Rock, Arkansas, and uncle Charles Weaver Smith.
Mrs. Berney is survived by her husband Donn H. Berney of Parrottsville; son Tre’ Berney and wife Sarah and two grandchildren Eli, 12, and Rue 7 of Ithaca, NY; daughter Julie Berney Galyon and husband Derek of Parrottsville, TN; sisters Charlotte Powell, Sandy Neely and husband John, Julie, Linn and husband Mike, brother Jerry Harned, Donna Duggan and husband Ricky, Michael Duggan and wife Jennifer of Little Rock, Arkansas along with numerous nieces and nephews. Her closest friends Pat Gardner, Iva Lee Luttrell, Diane Lyles, Kim Ottinger, Rhonda Burgin and so many more will remember her for lighting up every room she entered.
Annette was an active member of the Cocke County community serving in the county recreational sports leagues, worked as a teacher’s aide, and helped the Better Water Committee get municipal water into the community of Parrottsville.
She also worked at the election commission office and with Drs. Foster and Steele Optometrists for 14 years and was officially named Dr. Steele’s “East Tennessee Mom.”
Retiring in 2008 to care for her mother, Annette kept very busy and in touch with a large circle of family and friends.
She loved to travel, seeing large parts of the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Europe and more. Over the years, she served as caregiver for many family members, including her Uncle Herb Harned, her Uncle Fred Harned, and her father with cancer.
She is survived by the family traditions that bind us, including a love of food and cooking, travel, and cheering for the Tennessee Volunteers.
This is a big loss to Cocke County but a tremendous gain to our Lord’s household.
A Celebration of Life will be held January 15th, 2022 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
The family and friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Manes Funeral Home prior to the service.
Annette was a member of Harned’s Chapel UMC in Parrottsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harned’s Chapel UMC at PO Box 1, Parrottsville, TN 37843 or by placing Bibles thru the Gideons International at PO Box 1217, Newport, TN 37822.
