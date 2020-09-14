Henry Edward “Ed” Manning, age 95 of Newport, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020.
He was a World War II Veteran serving in the United States Army.
He was a member of Old Time Gospel Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
He was preceded in death by wife Raychel Rogers Manning; parents Dexter and Louella Manning; brothers Charles, Paul, J.B., Jimmy, and Jack Manning; and sisters Mary Ruth Manning Hux and Margaret Manning Green.
He is survived by his wife Bernice Manning of Newport; daughter Sheryl Kaye Manning (Johnny) Luttrell of Newport; grandchildren Kayla (Brad) Brown and Kerri (Lynn) Haynes; great-grandchildren Katy (Logan) Bellamy and Raychel (Brock Graham) Haynes; brothers and sisters Ina Manning, Libby Burgess, Tommy Manning, and Johnny Manning; several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
The family would like to say a special “Thanks” to Kindred At home, silver Angels and Dr. Cynthia Reese, and all who helped.
Family and friends may drop by Manes Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 and sign the guest register.
Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Union Cemetery with Rev. Glen Ball, Rev. Randy Swann, and Rev. Bill Murr officiating. Burial will follow.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.