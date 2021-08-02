Thelma Baxter passed away peacefully Friday after a sudden illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Edith Carver; and husband, Lee Baxter.
She is survived by daughters, Cindy McGaha, Berea, Kentucky and Jennifer (Paul) Huskey of Newport; grandchildren, Logan and Ian Huskey of Newport and Marietta McGaha of
Berea, Kentucky; brothers, Ray (Carolyn) Carver of Jupiter, Florida, Gary (Gail) Carver of Newport; sister, Debbie (Jackie) Wylie, Newport; long-time boyfriend, T.J. Rolen; “Aunt Gooch” too many; nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please contact a family member or leave your contact information on Manes Obituary Page. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her memory to the CJD Foundation, American Cancer Society or the Stokely Library.
Arrangement by Manes Funeral Home.