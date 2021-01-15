James Scott Cook, age 76 of Del Rio, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Edward and Safina Tweed Cook, daughter Safina Lynn Cook, 3 brothers Emmit, Arnold, and Donald Cook, and 4 sisters Elizabeth Ward, Jo Helen Landers, Ruth Stanley, and Georgia Lee Rollins.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte Cook of Del Rio, children Kim (Charlie) Conard and James K. (Jamie) Cook all of Del Rio, brothers Ronnie (Brenda) Cook of Newport, Leonard (Mary) Cook of Del Rio, Johnny (Gail) Cook of Walnut, North Carolina, and David (Judy) Cook of Hot Springs, North Carolina, sister Thelma (Chan) Williams of Newport, grandchildren Corey and Morgan Conard, both of Del Rio, Sarah and Chase Freeman both of Grassy Fork, Kristyn Conard of Del Rio and fiancé James Grooms of Cosby, and Destinee Cook of Del Rio and her fiancé Joe Corley of Newport, great-grandchild Harper Jayde Freeman of Grassy Fork, and several nieces, nephews, other family and friends including his Solid Rock Church Family.
James was a great husband, father, and grandfather.
His love was deep and strong.
He leaves behind a piece of him in all that knew him and he will be greatly missed.
The family received friends from 5 p.m.to 7 p.m., Friday, January 15, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home. Funeral Service followed at 7 p.m. on Friday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel where Rev. James White and Rev. Charlie Conard officiating.
Burial will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021 in Union Cemetery.
Per CDC recommendations, please follow safe social distancing and face mask are highly recommended.
