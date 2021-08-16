Homer Martin Yates, age 91 of Del Rio, TN, went home to be with the Lord on August 14, 2021.
He was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church for 75 years and also served as a deacon.
He worked 38 years at Wood Products Co. in Newport prior to retirement.
He enjoyed raising a garden and working with his tractor, welding and working with steel.
He would build or modify farm equipment to make the work easier.
He was always willing to help his friends and neighbors when they needed repair work on their equipment.
Homer was preceded in death by his parents Cornelius Calloway Yates and Nancy Hicks Yates, brothers John (Maggie) Yates, Roby (Ollie) Yates, sisters Beulah (Charlie) Moore, Pansy (Dizzy Dean) Hill, Luvenia (Hubert) Hill, Hazel (Dewey) Mooneyham, father in law and mother in law Jake (Mollie) Willis, sisters in law, Eula Mae Sims and Pansy Houston, brother in law Hershel Willis and one great- great- grandson.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Virgie Willis Yates of Del Rio, daughters Judy Yates of Newport, and Elaine (David) Farmer of Kingston, son James Martin (Mary) Yates of Del Rio, three granddaughters Rhonda (Johnny) Davis, Becky (Charlie) Murrell and Franny (Wayne) Brock, two grandsons Ryan (Brittany) Yates and Jason (Jennifer) Yates, seven great grandchildren and four great- great- grandchildren, sisters in law Elsie Henderson, Dean Beasley and brother in law Dewey Willis, several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday prior to the funeral service.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Monday, August 16, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel where Fred Cagle and Steve Blanchard officiated.
Burial was held 11 a.m. Tuesday August 17, 2021 in Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1200 Punkton Road, Del Rio, TN 37727.
Family and friends may sign online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.