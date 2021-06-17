Robin Williamson Kirby, 65 of Graham, NC, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Hospice Home of Pittsboro.
A native of Newport, TN, she was the wife of Alan L. Kirby and the daughter of the Mary Gunter Ledford.
Mrs. Kirby formerly worked as Office Manager and was co-owner of All-Pro Media.
Mrs. Kirby was a member of Harvest Hills Church of God.
In addition to her husband, Alan, Mrs. Kirby is survived by two daughters; Adrianne Kirby Overbay and husband, Wesley, of Apex, Jennifer Kirby David and husband, John, of Lexington, VA; son, Michael Alan Kirby and wife, Kelli, of Lynchburg, VA; 6 grandchildren, Logan, Ava, Anna, Madeline, Colt and Joseph; four sisters, Kathy Woody of Del Rio, TN, Patty Cooper of Dandridge, TN, Tammy Schultz of Bybee, TN and Amy Ledford of Newport, TN; and a brother, Stevie Williamson of Newport, TN.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Harvest Hills Church of God, beginning at 12:30 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the church at 2 p.m.
Officiating will be Dr. Russell Morris, the Rev. Matthew Williamson and her son, the Rev. Michael Kirby.
Burial will follow in Graham Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harvest Hills Church of God, 3110 S. Maple Ave., Burlington, NC 27215.
