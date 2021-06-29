Margaret R. Williams, age 85 of Cosby, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dock Williams, parents Charlie and Susie Dunn, brothers Paul Mayfield, Bill Dunn, Cecil Dunn, and Eugene Dunn, sister Fairy Dunn, and several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her daughters Marlene (George) Denton and Dinah (Phil) Breeden, grandchildren Jamie (Nick) Laws and Eric (Sharon) Denton, great-grandchild Lukas Denton, sisters-in-law Bonnie Dunn and Ella Mae Dunn, and special friends Linda McFadden.
Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in the Templin/Dunn Cemetery with Rev. James Williamson officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.