James Benny Stinnett (J.B.), age 83, of Newport, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020.
He was a faithful Christian of the Baptist doctrine. He was a Sunday teacher until 2016.
He was a partner in Stinnett & Henry Heating and A/C until he became the sole proprietor of Stinnett Heating and Air, Inc., until he sold the business in 2007. During his four decades in business, he received many achievements and awards and always maintained a reputation for quality service.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Pearl (Henry) Stinnett, sisters Verlane Stinnett, Willa Dean Shults and Susie Smith, and brothers Cleo and Orville Stinnett.
He is survived by his sisters Betty Shultz of Richmond, VA, Joyce (Eldie) Roberts, Barbara (Sherman) Hudson, and Sharon (Larry) Trentham, and brother, George, Jr., (Doris) Stinnett, all of Newport.
He is also survived by his wife of 58 years Shirley Stinnett of Newport, daughter Teresa (Steve) Strom of Wake Forest, NC., son Benny (Misty) Stinnett of Millbrook, AL, and Daniel (Kym) Stinnett of Newport, grandchildren Adam Strom of Wake Forest, NC, Wyatt and Luke Stinnett of Millbrook, AL, and Chloe and Quaid Stinnett of Newport.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Union Cemetery with Pastor David Gamble officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church or to the Gideons.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
