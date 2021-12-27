Carol A. (Steingasser) Shafer, age 83, of Newport, formerly of Sanborn, NY, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years. Herbert Shafer, children, Debra Hoover, Donna Stevens, Dawn (Alan) Knooihzen, all of Newport, TN, grandchildren, Brian (Mary) Hoover, Sanborn, NY, Tammy Hoover, N. Falls, NY, Tonya (Jeremey) Tierney of N. Falls, NY, Janelle (Owen) Johnson of Las Vegas, NV, David Morgan of Nashville, TN, Danyelle, Joseph, Johnny Hilditch and Jessica Stevens all of Las Vegas, NV, fourteen great-grandchildren, thirteen great-great-grandchildren, siblings, Judith Toellner of AZ, Joyce (Jeffrey) Schmidt, FL, and Robert (Chery) Steingasser, sister-in-law, Lorraine Steingasser, NY.
She was a former member of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church (Bercholtz, NY) and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Newport, TN.
She resided in Sanborn, NY most of her life and worked at Goaters Green House, until moving to Newport, TN in 2005 with her husband. She loved her flower gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Violet (Becken) Steingasser, brother, Larry Steingasser, and brother-in-law, Jerry Toellner.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Steve Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.