Beverly Russell, 56, of Afton, passed away February 8, 2021 at her home.
She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. She was employed 14 years with Premier/Greene Coach Tours.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years: Dennis E. Russell; sister & brother-in-law: Lisa & Johnny Vest; 2 brothers & sisters-in-law: Jeff & Linda Hawk, David Allen & Connie Blake; nieces & nephews: Jen & Michael Gregg, Joe Vest, Caleb & Ashley Van Dyke; 2 brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law: Louis & Robin Van Dyke, Bob & Donna Russell.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles “Brown” & Elizabeth Hawk; father-in-law & mother-in-law: Otis & Edith Van Dyke.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral Chapel in Afton on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Afton Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Morrison and the Rev. John Buchanan.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Afton Chapel at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 13, 2021 to go in procession to Mt. Zion Cemetery.
The graveside will begin at 2 p.m..
Pallbearers will be: Joe Vest, Chris Gray, Russell Ooten, Randy Swinney, Jeff Hawk, Johnny Vest, and Michael Gregg.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Jack & Nancy Kilday, James & Fawna Lee Cantrell, staff of Premier/Greene Coach Tours, Bart & Judy Revere, John Revere, and Ernestine Gray.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service in charge of arrangements.