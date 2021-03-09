Yvette Denise Allen, age 51 of Newport, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Donnie and Nedra Butler and brother Keith Butler.
She is survived by her husband Scott Allen, son Jordan Allen, daughter Ashley Allen, and other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021 in the Allen Cemetery.
Per CDC guidelines please practice safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.