Joan Ramsey, age 87, of Cosby, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Junior Ramsey, sons, Danny Ray Ramsey, Bobby Ramsey, parents, Raymond and Emma Kate Young, and brother, Jason Young uncle, Bill Sheffey.
She is survived her son, Dennis (Deborah) Ramsey of Cosby, daughter-in-law, Daisy Ramsey of Cosby, sister, Charlene Phillips of Newport, grandchildren, Randy Ramsey, Teresa Allen, Tiffany Frazier, Valina (Josh) Hopson, and Jenna Lewis, special great-granddaughter Annie Livingston, several great-grandchildren, special friend Robin Howard, also other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home West Chapel, with Pastor Glen Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
