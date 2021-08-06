Lloyd Brady, born September 25, 1949, went to be with the Lord on August 5, 2021.
He was a member of Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church; and worked for over 25 years at the Cocke Farmers Co-Op.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Basil Brady & Effie Lee Shepard Brady; siblings, Pauline, Alfred Ray, & George Brady.
He is survived by siblings, Rev. Chester, Mary Ann, Beatrice, Morris (Carolyn), & Paul (Lavern) Brady; one niece, five nephews; special friends, Ronnie & Ethel Lovell; several other friends and church members; as well as several cats his donkey, Roscoe, and his rooster, Earl.
Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home with Pastors Mike Strange & Kris Brady officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 in Union Cemetery.
Family & friends my offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
