Charles Edward Black, age 73, of Hartford, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
He was owner and operator of Black’s Market in Hartford.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gennie B. and Rufus Black, father-in-law and mother-in-law Hugh L. and Wilma Clark, brother-in-law Charles Everette Clark, and nephew Kenny Wayne Jenkins.
He is survived by his wife Diana Black, son Edd (Teresa) Black, daughter Crystal Black, sisters Wilma (D.C.) Ramsey, Mary Kate (Danny) Fish, and Mildred (Kenneth) Jenkins; brothers-in-law Roy (Brenda) Clark and John David Clark, along with several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020, in the Black Family Cemetery with Rev. Gary Henderson and Rev. Danny Green officiating.
Pallbearers will be Alvin Ford, Chuck Jenkins, Richard Coggins, Jeff Sutton, Ralph Webb, and Scott Childress.
All attending the graveside service are requested to follow CDC safety guidelines for social distancing.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
