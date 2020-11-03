Rev. Robert Samples, age 73 of Newport, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020.
He was a minister for 40 years and member and Pastor of Liberty Hill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Don and Lucille Samples and grandparents Paul and Maude Samples.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Edna Samples, daughter Debbie (Howard) Bloomer, sister Donna (Eddie) Wallin of White Pine, granddaughter Brianna (Nicholas) Greene of Morristown, great-granddaughter Adalee Greene of Morristown, his church, and many other family members and friends.
Funeral Service was held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Liberty Hill Baptist Church where Rev. Dennis Alder and Rev. Bill Russell officiated.
Burial followed in the Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.