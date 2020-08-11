Larry Neal Griffin, age 64, of Newport, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father Neal Griffin, and grandparents, Arlie and Nancy Rollins, Matilda and Dave Morgan.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Hall, sisters, Lorene Lane and Effie Fine, brothers, Johnny Griffin, Steve Griffin, nephews, Stephen Griffin, Travis Griffin and Dryden Griffin, nieces, Laura Lane, Jacey Griffin, McKalyne Griffin, Emily Griffin, Jessica Griffin and Carter Griffin, and extended family the Brocks family .
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jackie Swanger and Rev. Keith Wilson officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the memorial service.
Per CDC guidelines please practice safe social distancing and Mask are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.