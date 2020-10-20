Patricia Ann Thornton, age 74 of Talbott, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly Thornton.
She is survived by her sons Barry (Ailcy) McMahan-Collins, Eddie (Beth) Thornton, and Roger Dale Collins; grandsons Joshua Thornton, Jacob Morie, and Brandon (Bubba) Sawyer; and grandmother and caregiver Kate Morie.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Anthony Todd Morie and Amedisys Home Healthcare.
Family and friends may drop by Manes Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 and sign the guest register.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Union Cemetery.
Burial will follow.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.