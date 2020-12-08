Denise Mooneyham, age 55, of Dandridge, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother Roy and Betty Jo Scott and brother Rod Scott.
She is survived by her husband Randy Wayne Mooneyham, daughter Macey Patrice Brown, and son Jake Hunter Mooneyham.
She is also survived by her sisters Maphra Wilson of Strawberry Plains and Sheri Shelton of Newport; brother Ed Scott; nephews Jeremy Chester and Isaiah Lee Wilson; and nieces Jessica Danielle Scott and Samantha Nicole Worley.
She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, gardener, reader, writer, and friend. She was there for anyone and everyone who needed her and at any time.
A Celebration of Life meeting in remembrance of her will be held at 4 p.m. December 14, 2020, at Newport Church of Christ.