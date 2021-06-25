Ruby Grace Thomas, age 89, of Cosby, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Life Care Center of Morristown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emery and Katherine Thomas; brothers and sisters, Garrett Thomas, Homer Thomas, Annette Gardner.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and extended family.
The family would like to express gratitude to Life Care Center of Morristown for the care they gave to Grace.
Graveside service was held 11 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at Phillips Cemetery on Groundhog Rd. in Cosby.
Pastor Danny Greene officiated.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Miss Ruby Grace Thomas.