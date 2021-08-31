Shelia Denton, age 71 of Cosby, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her father Walt and sister Bonnie Collett.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years J.C. Denton, mother June Lefevers, children Sabrina Dawn Ramsey, Joseph Wayne Denton, and Sandra June Gerard, grandchildren Hannah McKenzie (Gunter) O’Dell, Seth Anderson Ramsey, and Harper Elijah Gerard, brothers and sisters Billy Joe LeFevers, Paulette Brown, Charles LeFevers, and Junior LeFevers, and several nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021 in Union Cemetery with James Williamson officiating.
