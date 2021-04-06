Dwayne Lewis 59 born February 10, 1962 passed away on April 5, 2021.
He is survived by his siblings John L. Lewis, Marjorie Napier, Rhoda Wilburn, Mary Farler, William H. Lewis, Rita Wilcox. His significant other Portia Henry. His daughter Crystal Price and his 3 grandchildren Emma Price, Lucas Price, Mackenzie Price. His son in law Ricky Price. He is preceded in death by his mother Minnie Lewis, his father James H. Lewis, and his sibling Cowley Lewis.
Dwayne served in the Navy and was honorably discharged.
He was an amazing man and will be very missed by all.
Per his request he was cremated.
Family and friends may sign online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.