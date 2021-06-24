John Davis, age 75, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Tennova Medical Center – Turkey Creek. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Eastern Europe.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Davis; son, Chris Davis; brothers, Charles Davis, L.V. Davis, O.V. Davis; parents, Collis and Donnie Davis; mother of his children, Margarete Davis.
Survivors include his children, Patty (Bruce) Wedemeyer, Mark (Angela) Davis, Sr., Michael (Carol) Davis; grandchildren, Amanda Herz, Joseph Davis, Crystal Rose Davis, Mark Davis, Jr., Jesse Davis, Jacob Davis, Bobby Davis; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill (Ann) Davis, Jim (Anna) Davis, Jerry (Jan) Davis; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
No services are planned.
