Diane Mantooth Sprouse, age 71, of Newport, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Sprouse, and her father Kenneth Mantooth.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Sprouse, mother Ruth Mantooth both of Newport, also other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, in Union Cemetery, with Glen Ball officiating. Burial will follow.
Please practice safe social distancing and mask are recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuenralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.