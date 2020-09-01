Patricia Ann Dyke, age 83, of Bybee passed away, Saturday, August 29, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Emitt Dyke Jr., son; Ronald Dyke, parents; Charles and Mildred Keifer, brother; Ray Keifer, Roy Keifer.
She is survived by her sons; Marcus (Angela) Dyke of White Pine, Teddy (Chasity) Dyke of Bybee, brother; Hal (Deloris) Keifer of Parrottsville, grandchildren, Joshua (Amanda) Dyke, Kelly Dyke, great grandchildren; Jacob Price, Daniel Price, Jayden Dyke, sister in law; Wanda Keifer of Newport and several other family and friends.
Special thanks to the Tennova Newport Convalescent Center staff.
Graveside service was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Fowlers Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Fowlers Grove Cemetery.
