Hazel Templin, born in Newport, Tennessee, on January 20, 1959, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on September 4, 2021.
She peacefully passed while surrounded by her loved ones.
Hazel was a loving, kind-hearted soul.
She was very attentive to peoples’ needs and met those needs with a gracious heart and smile.
Hazel was truly our angel on earth.
Her smile lit up a room, and her laugh was incredibly contagious.
She loved God, her family, and her friends, and she will forever live in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Margaret Gregg, son, Scotty “Tex” Templin, brother, Burnett Gregg, and sisters, Betty Prichett and Susie Gregg.
She is survived by her husband, James Lamon Templin of Dandridge, daughter, Stacy (Steve) Champagne of Gatlinburg, son, Charlie Templin of Dandridge, grandchildren, Kelly Champagne and Alyssa Champagne of Gatlinburg, special niece, Brooklyn Turner of Bybee, brothers, Steve (Vickie) Gregg, Hugh Gregg all of Newport, Luther “Diggem” (Nadean) Gregg of Texas, sisters, Lucille (Red) Valentine of Cosby, Bobbie Dunn (Larry Rimmer) of Dandridge, Darlene Wise of Parrottsville, special friends, Jerry and Jean Forner, Danny Conley, Stephanie McClanahan, Shannon and DeAnn Clark, also several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
The family will receive family and friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, with the funeral service to follow at Manes Funeral Home in Newport, Tennessee.
Reverend Mike Hensley will be officiating.
The burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.