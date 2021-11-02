Edward Charles Koop, age 78, of Newport, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021.
He retired from the Chicago Police Department and was a veteran having served in the United States Army in the 101st Airborne.
He is survived by his wife Jean Koop of Newport, daughter, Mary Mead, granddaughter, Aryana Mead both of Seymour, TN.
Military graveside service will be held at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in the East TN Veteran Cemetery.
Please follow CDC guidelines for safe social distancing and mask are recommend.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.