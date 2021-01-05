Mrs. Judy Lynn Baxter, age 58, of Cosby, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville.
She was preceded in death by her parents Scott and Blanche Grooms; brothers Bobby Grooms and Donald Grooms.
Survivors include her husband Bobby Baxter of the home; children Stacey Baxter of Cosby and Jamie (Allen) Klaft of Newport; grandchildren Haley Klaft and Mason Klaft both of Newport; sister Deloris Grooms of Asheville, North Carolina and brother Harold Grooms of Cosby.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.