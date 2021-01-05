Mr. Royce Jenkins, age 83, of Cosby, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Tennova Turkey Creek Healthcare.
He was of the Baptist faith and a United States Air Force Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roscoe and Zora Jenkins; sisters Roma Brown, Ruth Williams and Reva Cutshaw and brothers Roe Jenkins and Ray Jenkins.
Survivors include his wife Jean Jenkins of the home; sons Stanley Jenkins of Sevierville, Eddie Jenkins of Cosby and Rodney (Tammie) Jenkins of Newport; special granddaughter Chloe Jenkins; grandchildren Jake (Lyndsey) Jenkins and Felicia (Todd) Logan all of Newport and Vanessa (Zach) Hubbard of Chattanooga; great grandchildren Trevor Logan and Lily Logan both of Newport and Isaiah Hubbard of Chattanooga.
Additional survivors include several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.