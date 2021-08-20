Lynn “Gene” Myers, age 78 of Newport, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents and Eddie and Sarah Myers, brothers Billy Raines, Eulas Myers, and Earl Myers, and sister Edith Myers.
He is survived by his son Brian Myers of New Jersey, daughter Debbie Myers of New Jersey, brothers Jack Ernest (Gail) Myers of Millville, New Jersey, Estel Myers of Smyrna South Carolina, Elbert Myers of Columbia, South Carolina, and Elvis Myers of Columbia, South Carolina, sisters Edna Nolen of North Carolina and Ethel (Bruce) Carnmer of New Jersey, special cousin Cary Myers of Newport, and several nieces, nephews, friends, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Cleo Williamson officiating.
Burial will follow in the Wines Cemetery.
