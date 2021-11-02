Edward Lee Williams, age 77 of Newport, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Maddie Williams, son Carroll Lee Williams, and daughter Melissa Williams.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Williams, son Phillip (Lori) Williams, 5 grandchildren, and other family and friends.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Shannon Gann and Amy Johnson.
Graveside Service will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in the Cotheran Cemetery. Burial will follow.
Please practice safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.