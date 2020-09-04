Keith (Tudor) Swaggerty, age 69 of Newport, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother Kathleen Swaggerty, brother Wayne Swaggerty, and sister Linda Davidson.
He is survived by his son Brian Swaggerty of Newport, daughter Kristi Swaggerty-Robertson of San Diego, CA, 7 grandchildren, 4 nephews and a niece, and several great-nephews and nieces, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the City Park Pavilion with Reverend Donna Branner officiating.
Due to public health recommendations regarding COVID-19 and social distancing, and to reduce the spread of COVID-19 the family prefers only close friends and family attend, wearing masks, and practicing social distancing (no touching/hugging).