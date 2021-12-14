Sandra Stephens Calfee, born April 28, 1946, died December 13, 2021.
She was well loved by many. Sandra always was involved in many different activities.
She was very active in planning the backpack giveaway at First Baptist Newport where she was a member for many years.
She worked at the Newport City and Cocke County School Systems prior to her retirement from the Newport Utility Board.
Since retirement she was active in her grandson Jackson’s life by substitute teaching at Mt. Horeb Elementary in Jefferson City where she was known and loved dearly by teachers and students as Mimi.
She loved to take treats and candy to students when she worked.
She was always looking for a way to help children in need.
Since Jackson’s birth, she loved and adored every moment of his life.
Her quick wit, written poems and friendly smile will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Kenneth Calfee, her parents Joe and Helen Stephens, and step-granddaughter Tori Hoover.
She is survived by her son Andy Calfee (Jennifer), grandson Jackson Calfee, step-grandson Carson Buie of Dandridge, sister Anne Freeman (Wayne) of Newport, niece Leigh Anne Kickliter (Brett) of Parrottsville, nephew Adam Freeman of Louisville, TN and five great-nieces and nephews Kate, Loretta, Abe, Ella Beth and Reid Kickliter.
Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Union Cemetery. Burial will follow.
Guests may came by Manes Funeral Home to sign the guest register from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.