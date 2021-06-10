Vickie Louise Rolen Roberts, age 70, went to be with our Heavenly Father on June 09, 2021 in Douglasville, Georgia, her hometown for the last three years.
A Cocke County native, she was born at Mims Clinic, the third daughter of Hugh Edward (Edd) and Lucille Williams Rolen on July 24, 1950.
Her early education was from Newport Grammar and Edgemont Schools.
She graduated from Cocke County High School in 1968.
After graduating from high school, she began a 45 year career in banking, retiring from Citizens National Bank in Sevierville, Tennessee in 2013.
She loved to read, go to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and listen to country music, Alabama being her favorite. Vickie was Baptist by faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Rolen and infant twin brother; husband: Maurice Roberts; brother-in-law; Dennis Lindsay, Sr.
Vickie is survived by her sister: Sharon Lindsay of Douglasville, Georgia; nephews: Dennis Lindsay and his wife, Phyllis of Villa Rica, Georgia, William Lindsay and his wife, Krissy of Winston, Georgia, several great nephews, nieces and cousins.
A graveside service and burial will be held at Union Cemetery in Newport, Tennessee, on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
Hightower's Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.