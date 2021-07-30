Wiley Rathbone, age 61 of Newport, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Iva Lee Rathbone and brother Justin Rathbone.
He is survived by his fiancé Carla Brooks of Newport, sisters Melanie Phillips of Hartford and Charla Rathbone of Newport, special friend Randal Benson, and several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Graveside Service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 1, 2021 in the Frisbee-Rathbone Cemetery with Jerry Sutton officiating. Burial will follow.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.