Betty Jo Smith passed away Sunday, July 5, in Longwood,Florida.
Betty was born in Detroit, Michigan, on April 17, 1927.
When Betty was a small child, her parents returned to their home in Parrottsville, Tennessee.
After graduating from Parrottsville High School, she attended secretarial school and began working at AC Lawrence Leather Company.
She later completed her degree from Tusculum College and assumed her life as an educator.
Betty taught in South Carolina, Georgia, and returned to Newport Grammar School where she taught until her retirement.
A devoted church worker, she served with love at Parrottsville United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church in Newport.
Betty moved to Florida in 2011, never losing her love for God, children, animals, lifelong friends in Parrottsville and Newport, and her beloved Tennessee mountains.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter Glenn and Ladye Eisenhower Smith, brother, Fred Jerry Smith, Parrottsville, Russell Glenn Smith, Parrottsville, brother, Richard Burton Smith, Parrottsville, and sister, Sarah Susan Holt Broyles, Greenville.
Betty is survived by her sister Mary Louise Smith, Florida, sister Farrell Anne Culberson Florida, brother-in-law Doug Culberson, Florida, sister-in-law, Linda Smith, Newport and devoted nephew Chris Culberson and his wife Judy, Florida.
She will be remembered with love by many nieces, nephews, great - nieces, and great- nephews and great-great niece and great-great nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to honor her memory may do so with a memorial gift to First United Methodist Church, Newport, or the Alzheimer Association.