S. Dean Williams, age 81 of Newport, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gather and Gladys Williams, son Russell Williams, and sister, Hazel Williams.
He is survived by his sons, Shannon (Miranda) Williams, and Marty (Phelica) Phillips, daughters, Valerie (Steve) Norton, brother, Stanley Williams, sisters, Vicky Boykin and Christine Whaley all of Newport, grandchildren Eric Phillips, Ciera Phillips, Logan Williams, Landon Williams, Lilly Williams, Alexander Frazier, great-grandchildren, Emme Marie Phillips, Boston Ronk, Kyla Lawless, special niece, Sherry Williams, also other family and friends.
Dean will be cremated and a memorial will be held at a later date.
