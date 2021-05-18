Alma E. Sams, age 80, of Strawberry Plains, went to be with the Lord after a lengthy illness Saturday, May 15, 2021.
She retired from National Bank of Tennessee after 10 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Herbert Sams, daughter, Serila Camille Sams, parents, Noah and Della Ellison, brothers, Stanley Ellison, J. D. (Jean) Ellison, Pat Ellison, Claude Ellison, Junior Ellison, Tip Ellison, Lacy Ellison, and Ruland Ellison, sisters, Jewel Dunn, Edna McFalls and Gracie Ellison, brother-in-law Lewis Ellison.
She is survived by her daughter, Danise Blazer and fiancé James Greenlee of Morristown, sisters, Norma Owens, of New Market, grandchildren, Corey Blazer and fiancé Flora Briggs of Talbott, great-grandchildren, Ayden Blazer, Isaiah Blazer, step-granddaughter, Layla Amburn, sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Ellison and Ozell Ellison loyal and faithful friend to the family and her best friend and caregiver, Jean Batson of Parrottsville, also other family and friends.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Faubian Cemetery, where Scott Gorrell officiated. Burial followed.
Special Thank You to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice of Knoxville and her caregivers Geraldine Wilson and Gail Brosnahan.
In lieu of donations the family requests that donations be made to Cocke County Shrine Club, 363 East Main Street, Newport, TN 37821. In honor of her great-grandson Ayden Blazer.
