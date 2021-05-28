Tommy Douglas, Sr., age 85 of Windham, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the University Hospital Portage Medical Center in Ravenna.
He was born on Dec. 29, 1935 in Newport, TN the son of the late Richard Douglas and Pauline (Hopkins) Douglas.
Tommy married the love of his life, Julia Ann Pruett on June 7, 1988, and they enjoyed 32 years of marriage together until her death on Dec. 12, 2020.
He worked as a millwright for Daimler-Chrysler Motor Company in Twinsburg, OH for over 40 years and retired in 2005.
Tommy was a member of the UAW Local #122, and he has lived in Windham, OH for 31 years formerly of Cleveland.
He loved watching NASCAR and MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fights, fishing, and most of all loved being with his family.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Julia, 3 daughters: Debra Douglas, Chrystal Esposito, Hope Bradshaw, and 1 son: Tommy Douglas, Jr.
He is survived by: 2 sons: Fletcher & Cassandra Gilbert of Wellington, OH, Dave & Barbara Douglas of Newport, TN, 13 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 7 p.m. where Pastor Joseph Griffis officiated. Calling hours were at the funeral home two hours prior to service time from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cremation followed the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.
Family and friends may view Tommy’s obituary online or to send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com