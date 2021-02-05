Betty R. Breeden, age 74, of Dandridge, TN passed away on February 2, 2021.
She was a member of Grants Chapel United Methodist Church, was retired from Gulton Industries (Electro-voice) and was very active in the community. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Blanche Rhinehart.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ronnie D. Breeden; son, Kevin (Michelle) Breeden; daughter, Kendra (Daniel) Carreno; grandchildren, Courtney Luttrell, Nate Breeden, Dante Carreno, Diego Carreno; sister, Wilma Jean Parrott.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge with Reverend Charles Shipley and Pastor Jared Wood officiating.
There will be a lie in state from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday before the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Educational Fund for Betty’s Grandchildren, c/o Ronnie Breeden at Citizens National Bank, P.O. Box 1184, Dandridge, TN 37725.
Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com