Mrs. Mabel L. Ellison

Mrs. Mabel Lee Ellison, age 89, of Newport, went home to be with her Savior Friday morning, November, 12, 2021 at her home.
She was a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Phillip Ellison; daughter Joann Burgess; granddaughter Tammy Crumbly; four grandchildren and sisters Cleo Metcalf and Violia Ellison.
Survivors include her children Donna Beaver, Lonnie (Ashley) Ellison, Shirley Ellison, Linda (Tom) Beauette, Kathy Grooms, Roy Dan Ellison, Joey (Linda) Ellison, David Ellison and Amy Ellison; twenty-one grandchildren; forty-seven great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren and sister Bonnie Ellison Sprouse. Additional survivors include several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, November 17, 2021 at Ellison Family Cemetery for the 2 p.m. graveside service with Rev. Larry Jenkins officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Costner-Maloy Funeral Home prior to the graveside service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
