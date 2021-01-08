John Lewis Grigsby, age 90, born February 16, 1931 in Del Rio, passed away January 5, 2021 at Life Care Center Nursing Home in Morristown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Waitsel and Latha Clark Grigsby, sisters; Mae, Dorthy, Lucille and Maudie, brothers; Charlie, Claude, Junior and Denton.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Grigsby, daughter, Amerita (Rick) Grigsby Thomas, grandchildren; Holly, Rowan and Talon, sisters-in-law; Margaret (Ronnie) Williams and Marie Grigsby, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Internment will be at Deep Gap Church in the Clark Cemetery in Del Rio.
Contact Brown Funeral Home for the date and time.
Special thanks goes to the caretakers at Life Care Center Nursing Home in Morristown. Also thanks to Brown Funeral Home and Nathan Manning.