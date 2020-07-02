Arlene Christine Malone, age 85, of Cosby, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph D. Malone.
She is survived by her children Joe (Jan) Malone of Wellington, Florida; Debra (Joe) Mandigo of Cosby, Thomas Malone of Lake Worth, Florida; and Richard (Bonnie) Malone of Palm Springs, Florida; grandchildren: Christina Leas of Parrottsville; Joey Mandigo of Jacksonville, Florida; Ashley Sharkey of Clermont, Florida; Caitlin Jones of Stuart, Florida; Michelle Fries of Denver, Colorado; Michael Malone of Port St. Lucie, Florida; Mellisa Large of Vero Beach, Florida; Korina Malone of Asheville, North Carolina; and Danielle Malone-Mcquade, of Lake Worth, Florida; great-grandchildren: Trent Leas, Talon Leas, Madison Mandigo, Makinley Mandigo, Hudson Jones, Aubrey Jones, Corbin Sharkey, Logan Sharkey, Lilly Grace Sharkey, Grayson Malone, Cameron Malone, Jackson Fries, and Alycia Large; twin sister Rosemarie (Chuck) Oliver of Lake Wood Ranch, Florida; also several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends including special friend Kathy Fagan of Lake Worth, Florida.
A special ‘Thank you’ is sent to Wellington Manor for the care given to our mother.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.