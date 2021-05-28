Ivan David “Hummy” Wines, Sr., age 72 of Newport, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his home.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, and a skilled pool player.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Birthow Wines, Sr. & Evelyn Barnett Wines; siblings, James Henry Wines, Thelma Lou Reece, Herman Wines, and Birthow “Junior” Wines; and grandson, David Karson.

He is survived by his wife, Matilda Jolene Davis Wines; his live-in grandson, Ryan Wolbert, Jr.; children, Ivan David Wines, Jr. (Jennifer); Evelyn Wines (Brian McCrary); grandchildren, Makela & Hailey Wines and Sierra & Makenzie Des Roches; siblings, Woodrow Wines, Mary Elizabeth Taylor, Eula Mae McMillan, and Brenda Faye Mantooth; special family members, Kevin, Roberta, Michael, & Lauren Taylor; several additional nieces, nephews, & extended family, friends & the pool playing community.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service.

Burial with military honors is scheduled for 10AM Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Union Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wines family.

