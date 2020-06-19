Fred Wilbur Carrell, age 81, of Cosby, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Garland and Cloudie Carrell, brothers James Ferman Carrell, Perk Carrell and Cleo Carrell, and sister Lola Hall.
He is survived by his wife Mary M. Carrell of Cosby; sons Freddy Carrell of Cosby and James Roger (Andi Wagener) Carrell of Florida, daughters Linda Sue Phillips of Rockford, TN, Lesia Starnes, Boynton Beach, Florida, and Sandra (Michael) McCandless, Kentucky; grandchildren: Jennifer (Matt) Raciti, Josh Shek, Jessica (Daniel) Cardinal, Dustin (Brittany) Jenkins, and Brittany Carrell, great-grandchildren: Brooks and Beckham Jenkins and Emily Raciti; also several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends,
Due to Covid -19 the family will have a private funeral service.
Burial will be in the Carrell Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
