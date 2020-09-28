Mr. Marcus L. Garver

Mr. Marcus Lee Garver, age 57, of Cosby, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He was a graduate of Cosby High School class of 1981 and of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
He was a member of Laurel Springs Christian Church and the owner of Garver Heating and Air.
He was preceded in death by his father Fred Garver; grandparents Oscar and Allie Garver; Step father Jim Linderman; father-in-law Johnny Blackwell; aunt and uncles Ermalene and John Lunsford, and Leroy Garver.
Survivors include his wife of twenty-eight years Jacki Blackwell Garver of Cosby; children Allie (Bobby Joe) Hill, Eric Garver and Maggie Garver all of Cosby and Bruce Garver of Pigeon Forge; grandchildren Brandon Garver, Breanna Garver both of Pigeon Forge; mother Bobbie Garver Linderman of Parrottsville; mother-in-law Vonda Blackwell of Newport; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Kim (Tim) McCoig and their children of Dandridge; cousins Kim (Keith) Large of Newport, Debbie (Jack) Baldwin of Cosby and John (Vicki) Lunsford of Shreveport, Louisiana.
Additional survivors include his extended family James, Tracy, Holden and Hannah Linderman and Debbie, Jeff, Kellie and Hunter Thornton all of Dandridge.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Newport Medical Center, the Doctors at Rural Medical, Doctor Justin Reno and Jason Smith.
The family will host a Celebration of Life Service 4 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Stokleys Chapel Baptist Church with David Gregg and Pastor Tommy Roberts officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to help cover the final expenses.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.