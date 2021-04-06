George “Peanut” Shoemaker, age 59 of Knoxville, passed away Sunday April 4, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Beulah Shoemaker
He is survived by his son, Brandon (Samantha) Shoemaker of Newport, daughter Amy Shoemaker of Newport, brother, Steve (Shelley) Shoemaker of Lenoir City, sister, Debbie (Tony) Sawyer of Knoxville, grandchildren, Makayla and Thomas Shoemaker, Daiah and Mia Simpson, Tailyn Shoemaker, Trenton Shoemaker, Masyn Pierce, Harmony Pierce, Sarah Egan and Devin Egan, great-grandsons, J.J. Kovack and Royal King, very special lady and mother of his children, Angie Epley.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in Union Cemetery, with Tom Mooty officiating.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
