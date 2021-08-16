Tommy Frank Cassel, age 73 of Del Rio, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021.
He attended First Church of God in Del Rio, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife Marion Cassel, of Del Rio, children, Lee Toleman, Dawn Noon, Natasha Cassel, Tommy Cassel, Jr., Carl Cassel and Darryl Cassel, brother, Terry Cassel, sister, Betty Thames, also other family and friends.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021 in the Clark Cemetery-Deep Gap, with Harold Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family request donation be made to the First Church of God in Del Rio, 1049 Blue Mill Road, Del Rio, TN 37727.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.