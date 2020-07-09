James Earl Huff, age 84, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Newport, passed away on March 20, 2020 in Atlanta.
He was the owner of Huff Furniture in Atlanta.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Earl and Nannie B. Robinson Huff and sister Patricia.
He is survived by his wife Karen McDowell Huff, son James Earl Huff II and wife Julie, grandchildren Peyton Huff, Emily Huff, and Jenna Huff; also other family members and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at First United Methodist Church Chapel with Rev. David Woody officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 1:00–2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church prior to the funeral services.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home, Newport, TN.