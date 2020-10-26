Jerome Cofield, age 47 of Newport, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father Sherman Cofield and aunts Dune Stewart, Mamie Elliott, Lillie Mae Ramsey, and Shirley Ann Stewart.
He is survived by his wife Santana Cofield; sons Adrian Cofield, Jerome Cofield, Jr., Tyson Cofield, Josiah Cofield, and JayLegend Cofield; daughters Sharina Mayes and Jaylen Cofield; mother Anna Cofield; step-father Henry Cofield; brothers Donnald Cofield, Sherman Jr. Cofield, Deandra Cofield, Keith Cofield, and Jonathan Franklin; step-sisters Alona Jaskins, Nicolate Cofield, Alecia Cofield, Adrinna Cofield, and Andrea Cofield; grandchildren Bryson Mayes, Jaxxon Mayes, and Aaliyan Mayes; special cousins Jerry Haskins and Lamonte Haskins; and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in the Gum Springs Union Cemetery.
Please practice safe social distancing and face mask are highly recommended. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.